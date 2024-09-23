Assam's Sualkuchi Recognised As ‘Best Tourism Village’ in Craft Category

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Ministry of Tourism has recognized Sualkuchi, a town in Assam, as one of the best tourism villages in the 'craft category.' This recognition highlights the town's renowned silk weaving tradition.
Sualkuchi is often called the "Manchester of the East" for its rich history in silk weaving, particularly Assam silk. The town produces the famous muga, pat, and eri silks, known for their quality and uniqueness.
Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the recognition, calling it a proud moment. He mentioned that Sualkuchi, being part of his constituency, holds special significance for him.
Sualkuchi's weaving tradition dates back to the 11th century during the reign of King Dharma Pal. Generations of weavers have kept the craft alive, making it a key part of Assam's culture and economy.
The Chief Minister encouraged people to visit Sualkuchi and experience its silk heritage. With its ancient craft and skilled artisans, Sualkuchi offers a unique cultural experience for tourists.