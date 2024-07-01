Assam’s youngest cricketer Riyan Parag.
About Riyan Parag
His full name Riyan Parag Das. He is an Indian Cricketer who bats right handed and his bowling style is right arm leg break. He is presently playing for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League. And he is also the captain of Assam Domestic Cricket. He played in India Under-19 team which won the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018.
Career
First debut in Ranji Trophy 2017-18 for Assam at the age of 16. In 2017, he played his first youth test against England; he scored fifty runs in two innings. Rajasthan Royals snapped up the promising cricket in 2018 auctions for his initial price of Rs. 20 lakhs for his outstanding performances in the domestic region.
The 2024 IPL season was one of the best moments of his career. With a 12 run win, he scored 84 off 45 balls for Rajasthan Royal against Delhi Capitals.
Age
Riyan Parag is born on 10th November 2001 in Guwahati, Assam. His is 22 years old.
Height and weight
Riyan is 6 feet in height and he weighs 70kgs.
Education
He completed his studies from South Point School which is in Guwahati, Assam.
Family
He gained passion for sports from his family. His father, Parag Das is a former first class cricketer who represented Assam, in railways and in east zone cricket team. His mother, Mithoo Baruah who is a former national record holder in swimming bagged silver. She represented India in Asian Championships and SAF Games
Net worth
Riyan Parag’s source of income is Cricket. His Net worth is about 0.5 Million. He also endorses the brand Red bull.
Facts about Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag was chubby as a teenager and was asked to follow strict Keto Diet and daily exercises to reduce weight. His idol is Virat Kholi. His favorite Bollywood celebrities are Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.