Atishi Takes Charge as Delhi's CM After Kejriwal's Resignation

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. This comes after Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to resign. Atishi, the newly appointed leader of the legislative party, will now stake her claim for the Chief Minister's position.
Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would step down as Chief Minister, saying he wouldn’t resume the post until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." His resignation came after being released from Tihar Jail, following his arrest in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.
The Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal but imposed conditions. He must avoid making public comments about the case and attend all trial court hearings unless exempted. Kejriwal framed his resignation as a moral stand, awaiting a "certificate of honesty" from the public.
Atishi, a key AAP leader, was elected to the Delhi Assembly in 2020. Known for her work in improving the education system, she has been a close collaborator with former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Atishi is well-educated, holding a Master’s degree in History from Oxford University and being a Rhodes scholar.
Atishi has made significant contributions to Delhi's education system. As an advisor to Sisodia, she was instrumental in transforming the city's schools. She also served as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education in the Delhi Assembly.
The resignation comes at a crucial time for AAP, as internal surveys suggest the party has lost ground in public opinion. Although there is no concrete evidence against AAP leaders in the excise policy case, some believe the allegations, causing a trust deficit among voters.
Kejriwal's resignation is seen as a strategic decision to project himself as a leader not driven by power. He aims to regain the public’s trust ahead of the upcoming elections, framing the resignation as a stand for honesty.