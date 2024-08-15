August 15th: 5 Countries Celebrating Independence Alongside India

Sentinel Digital Desk
As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today, various other nations will also celebrate Independence Day.
South Korea celebrates its Liberation Day, known as Gwangbokjeol, on August 15th. This day marks the end of Japanese colonial rule and the restoration of Korean independence after World War II.
Bahrain gained its independence from British rule on August 15, 1971. The day is celebrated as National Day in the country, marking the beginning of its sovereignty.
The Republic of the Congo also celebrates its independence on August 15th. The country gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960, marking a significant moment in its history.
Though not widely known, Liechtenstein celebrates its National Day on August 15th. This date coincides with the Feast of the Assumption, reflecting the country’s religious heritage alongside its national identity.
North Korea, like South Korea, celebrates its Liberation Day on August 15th, marking the end of Japanese occupation and the beginning of its path towards becoming an independent nation.