Australia Proposes ‘World-Leading’ Social Media Ban for Children Under 16

Sentinel Digital Desk
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to pass a law banning children under 16 from social media. This move aims to protect young users from online harm.
“This one is for the mums and dads," Albanese said, emphasizing that social media is causing real harm to kids. He is determined to address this issue for worried parents.
Albanese stated that tech companies, not parents, will be responsible for ensuring users meet the age limit. The goal is to make platforms accountable for young users' safety.
With a firm age limit of 16, Australia aims to crack down on tech companies that fail to protect young people online, making social media a safer space for children.