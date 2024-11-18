Backstreet Boys Star Nick Carter Set To Perform In Shillong For 'Who I Am' World Tour

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 concluded on November 16 in Bhoirymbong, Ri Bhoi district. The festival attracted large crowds and featured a diverse lineup of global and Indian stars, including Boney M, Clean Bandit, Akon, and Bollywood singers Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal.
Music enthusiasts enjoyed electrifying performances by international artists like R3HAB and iconic groups such as Boney M. The vibrant atmosphere and world-class entertainment made this year’s festival truly unforgettable.
Organizers revealed thrilling news for fans: Nick Carter from the 'Backstreet Boys' will perform in Shillong in March 2025 as part of his 'WHO I AM' world tour. This marks a historic event for fans in India.
Tickets for Nick Carter's concert will go on sale on December 1, 2024. Fans are already buzzing with anticipation, making this an exciting follow-up to the festival’s grand success.