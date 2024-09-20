Batman Makes History as First Superhero to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sentinel Digital Desk
DC's iconic superhero Batman will receive a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. This honor is a first for any superhero, and the ceremony will take place on September 26. Jim Lee, DC’s president and chief creative officer, confirmed the news.
Batman, also known as the Caped Crusader, made his comic debut in March 1939 in Detective Comics #27. He was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, quickly becoming one of the most beloved superheroes in the world.
So far, 11 actors have portrayed Batman in films, with the latest being Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022), directed by Matt Reeves. It is not yet confirmed if any of these actors will attend the ceremony.
Batman’s popularity extended beyond comics with the 1966 Batman TV series, starring Adam West and Burt Ward as Robin. The show’s theme song even won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Theme!
From Christopher Nolan to Zack Snyder, many directors have brought Batman to life. The Batman film franchise has grossed over $6.8 billion at the global box office, making it the 10th highest-grossing film franchise ever!