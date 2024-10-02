Bengaluru Bus Conductor Stabbed for Telling Passenger Not to Stand by Door, Arrested

Sentinel Digital Desk
On October 1, a 45-year-old bus conductor named Yogesh was injured after being stabbed in Bengaluru. The attack occurred when he asked a passenger not to stand on the footboard of the bus.
The attacker, identified as Harsh Sinha, is from Jharkhand. He had previously worked at a call center in Bengaluru but was discharged from his job on September 20.
Passengers quickly caught Harsh Sinha and handed him over to the police. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police have begun further investigations into the incident.
Yogesh was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. His condition is being monitored as he receives care following the stabbing.
A video captured the chaotic scene as passengers exited the bus in panic. It showed Harsh standing inside the bus with a knife, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.