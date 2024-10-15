Bengaluru Woman Receives 'Miss You, Says i-Pill' Notification from Zepto; Internet Responds

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bengaluru-based quick commerce platform Zepto found itself in controversy after sending an inappropriate notification to a customer, Pallavi Pareek. The message, which came from an emergency contraceptive pill brand, sparked outrage.
Pallavi Pareek quickly took a screenshot of the notification and posted it on LinkedIn, voicing her concerns. The message read, "I miss you, Pallavi. Says i-Pill emergency contraceptive pill," followed by teary-eyed emoticons.
Her post gained attention online, with some users criticizing Zepto's marketing approach. One user remarked, "They wanted free publicity. That's how marketing works these days."
Responding to the backlash, Zepto issued a public apology on LinkedIn, admitting they had "messed up." They acknowledged how thoughtless and potentially harmful the message was.
Zepto assured that they had immediately addressed the issue, corrected the error, and taken steps to retrain their team. They emphasized their commitment to preventing similar mistakes in the future.
In their apology, Zepto reassured customers, stating, "This mistake won't happen again." The company aims to improve its processes to ensure such incidents are avoided going forward.