Best treks in North East India you can’t miss out.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Goechala trek: One of the popular adventurous treks of Northeast India located in Sikkim. This trek will lead you close to the Eastern part of Mt. Kanchenjunga.
Dzukou Valley: This place is located between borders of Mizoram and Kohima district of Nagaland. This valley is known for trekking and also has seasonal flowers and mesmerizing views. Situated at a height of 2,452 m above sea level. Best time to visit is between June to August.
Reiek Tlang: This place in located 10 kms away from Aizawl in the state of Mizoram. One can go for trekking here at any time of the year. There is a heritage village with beautiful views.
Nohkalikai Cliff: Trek to one of the beautiful waterfall in Meghalaya between the lush green forest and streams. Best time to visit is between October to January.
Seven lakes Trek: This is located in Anini, Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh. This trek takes you to the picturesque views of Arunachal Pradesh through dense forests, hills and streams. Best time to visit here is between April to June and from September to November.
Barsey Rhododendron Trek: Trekking among the beautiful coloured rhododendron on the hill tops of Sikkim gives you the best views of the Mt. Kanchenjunga. Best time to visit here is during spring season.
Shirui Hills: Located 100 kms away from Imphal in Manipur. This trek offers you a very peaceful view and Shirui lily flowers which are present can be witnessed. Best time to do this trek is from September to January.