Black Myth: Wukong Breaks Records as Steam's Most Played Single-Player Game

Sentinel Digital Desk
Black Myth: Wukong has taken the gaming world by storm, setting a new benchmark for single-player games on Steam with an astonishing 2,194,769 concurrent players on its release day.
The action RPG has soared past titles like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077, positioning itself just behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, which holds the record for peak concurrent players on Steam.
With Palworld peaking at 2,101,867 players and Cyberpunk 2077 at just over a million, Black Myth: Wukong is setting unprecedented numbers for a single-player game. Could it dethrone PUBG: Battlegrounds? Time will tell.
Loosely based on the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG where players step into the shoes of the mythical Wukong. The game has drawn comparisons to titles like Dark Souls and God of War due to its intricate combat and challenging bosses.
The game's popularity has also been fueled by its impressive previews and graphics. However, it's also been in the spotlight for less favorable reasons, including allegations of sexism within its developer, Game Science, and controversial content guidelines for streamers.
Black Myth: Wukong is now available on Steam and PS5. An Xbox Series X|S version is in development, but it wasn't ready for the initial release.