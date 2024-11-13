Bollywood Singer Shaan Set to Headline Siang Festival in Arunachal Pradesh

Sentinel Digital Desk
Popular playback singer and composer Shaan will headline this year’s Siang Festival, taking place from November 14-17 along the beautiful Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh.
The festival features diverse artists, from indie star Nikhil De’Souza to emerging talents like Rocky Glock, Demons Clique, and Jnineseven. Established bands like Francis & Band and Blackjack will also perform.
Beyond music, the festival highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous heritage with traditional dances, local cuisine, and artisanal crafts, giving visitors an immersive cultural experience.
Attendees can enjoy adventure sports, cosplay competitions, and pageants, making the festival a unique blend of traditional and contemporary culture in Arunachal Pradesh.
The festival aims to promote eco-tourism, encouraging visitors to enjoy and protect the natural beauty of the Siang riverside while spotlighting local talent and traditions.