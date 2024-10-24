Boman Irani Wins Best Actor at IFFSA Toronto for His Role in The Mehta Boys

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bollywood actor Boman Irani has won the Best Actor Male award in the feature film category at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto for his outstanding performance in The Mehta Boys.
This accolade comes shortly after Irani received the South Asian Film Association (SAFA) award at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 20. The Mehta Boys continue to earn him international praise.
In The Mehta Boys, Irani delivers a powerful performance, exploring the emotional complexities of a father-son relationship. His portrayal has touched audiences with a blend of humor and depth, earning him widespread acclaim.
Irani not only acted in The Mehta Boys, but he also directed, co-wrote, and produced the film. He collaborated with Oscar-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr, known for his work on Birdman.
The Mehta Boys tells the story of a father and son, played by Irani and Avinash Tiwary, who are forced to spend 48 hours together despite being at odds with each other. The film is expected to release on Prime Video soon.