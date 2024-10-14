Bomb Threats Target 3 Flights at Mumbai Airport; 1 Diverted, 2 Moved to Isolation Bay

Sentinel Digital Desk
On Monday, three flights departing from Mumbai received bomb threats, including one Air India flight bound for New York and two IndiGo flights. Authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.
The Air India flight No. 119 was scheduled to depart from Mumbai to JFK Airport in New York. After receiving the bomb threat, the flight was promptly diverted to Delhi Airport for safety checks.
In addition to the Air India flight, the IndiGo flights involved were 6E1275, heading to Muscat, and 6E56, bound for Jeddah. Both flights also received bomb threats shortly before departure.
Following the bomb threats, IndiGo's Mumbai-Jeddah flight was taken to an isolation bay for thorough inspection. Similarly, the Mumbai-Muscat flight was moved to an isolated area for security checks.
According to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), standard operating procedures were followed immediately. Mandatory security checks began to ensure the safety of all passengers.
While one IndiGo flight was cleared to continue its journey, the other two flights were undergoing checks at the time of the report. Authorities worked diligently to resolve the situation.
The incidents have raised concerns about aviation security, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities are determined to ensure the safety of air travel in light of these threats.