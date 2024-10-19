Bomb Threats to 3 Flights in 24 Hours; Over 35 Hoax Calls Reported This Week

Sentinel Digital Desk
In less than 24 hours, three flights received bomb threats, adding to a series of hoax calls airlines have faced this week. This has caused an unprecedented security scare across airports.
A Vistara flight from Delhi to London (UK17) was diverted to Frankfurt, Germany, after a bomb threat. After security checks, the flight later resumed its journey to London.
An Air India Express flight (IX 196) from Jaipur to Dubai also received a bomb threat. Although it turned out to be a hoax, the incident caused a delay in the take-off of another Jaipur-Dubai flight (IX 195), which finally departed at 7:45 am.
An Akasa Air flight (QP 1366) from Bengaluru to Mumbai received a bomb threat just before departure. Security protocols were immediately initiated to ensure passenger safety.
Since Monday, at least 35 flights have received bomb threats. These threats have prompted stricter security measures from the civil aviation authorities to handle such situations more effectively.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that initial investigations do not suggest a conspiracy. Most threats appear to be pranks, with some calls made by minors.
Authorities are considering changes to rules and legislation to prevent future hoax bomb threats. This comes after a 17-year-old was taken into custody for issuing threats to multiple flights, trying to frame a friend after a dispute.