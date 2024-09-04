Bryan Adams Set to Rock Shillong on December 10: Meghalaya CM Announces

Sentinel Digital Desk
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced that the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is set to perform in Shillong. The much-anticipated concert will take place at the Polo Grounds, JN Stadium, on December 10, 2024.
In a recent social media post, CM Sangma shared, "Hi friends. I just want to inform you that the legendary Bryan Adams will be coming to Shillong, the rock capital of India, on the 10th of December."
The Chief Minister emphasized Shillong’s deep connection with music, saying, "We all love music, and this concert is another testament of that love for music." Shillong’s rich musical heritage makes it the perfect venue for Bryan Adams.
Bryan Adams will kick off his week-long tour in Shillong on December 10, followed by performances in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13), Bengaluru (December 14), and Hyderabad (December 16).
Bryan Adams is best known for his 1983 album ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ and the iconic 1991 hit ‘Everything I Do I Do It for You,’ which topped charts in 19 countries. The song remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.
With 20 Juno Awards, a Grammy Award, and multiple nominations for Golden Globe and Academy Awards, Bryan Adams is a celebrated artist. He has also been inducted into several prestigious halls of fame, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
This will be Bryan Adams’ sixth visit to India, following successful tours in 1993-1994, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2018. Fans in Shillong and across India are eagerly awaiting this musical event of the year!