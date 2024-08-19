Car Brands You Didn't Know Are Owned By Major Automotive Giants

The automotive industry is full of surprises! Many car brands you love are actually owned by major automotive giants. Let’s uncover some of these hidden\u0026nbsp;connections..General Motors (U.S.) owns\u0026nbsp;Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC..Jaguar and Land Rover\u0026nbsp;are the two car companies owned by TATA..Volkswagen AG owns Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche..Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan) owns\u0026nbsp;Lexus and Toyota.\u0026nbsp;.BMW Group owns\u0026nbsp;BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce..ALSO READ