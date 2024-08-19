Car Brands You Didn't Know Are Owned By Major Automotive Giants

Sentinel Digital Desk

The automotive industry is full of surprises! Many car brands you love are actually owned by major automotive giants. Let’s uncover some of these hidden connections.

General Motors (U.S.) owns Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC.

Jaguar and Land Rover are the two car companies owned by TATA.

Volkswagen AG owns Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche.

Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan) owns Lexus and Toyota

BMW Group owns BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce.