Caught Watching This Porn? You Could Face Up to 7 Years Behind Bars

The POCSO Act prescribes various penalties for offences related to child pornography. The punishments include:

Section 15 (1): A minimum fine of Rs 5,000, extendable up to Rs 10,000 for possessing child pornographic material.

Section 15 (2): Imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine, or both, for possessing such material with the intent to disseminate it.

Section 15 (3): A jail term of three to five years, or a fine, or both, for using the material for commercial gain.