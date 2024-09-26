Caught Watching This Porn? You Could Face Up to 7 Years Behind Bars

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India has ruled that merely possessing child pornographic material is a criminal offence, even if it is not shared.
The court clarified that watching or storing child pornography can be punishable under the POCSO Act, especially if the person intends to share or profit from it.
This ruling highlights the concept of "inchoate crimes," which refers to acts taken in preparation for committing another offence.
Under Section 15 of the POCSO Act, possession of child pornographic material is illegal if done with harmful intentions, even if it is not circulated.
The Supreme Court also instructed courts to replace the term "child pornography" with “Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM)” in all judgments.
The POCSO Act prescribes various penalties for offences related to child pornography. The punishments include:
Section 15 (1): A minimum fine of Rs 5,000, extendable up to Rs 10,000 for possessing child pornographic material.
Section 15 (2): Imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine, or both, for possessing such material with the intent to disseminate it.
Section 15 (3): A jail term of three to five years, or a fine, or both, for using the material for commercial gain.
Repeat Offenders: Individuals convicted of similar offenses multiple times can face imprisonment for five to seven years along with a fine.