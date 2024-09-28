CBSE Mandates CCTV Installation for 2025 Board Exams: 44 Lakh Students Expected to Appear

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a mandatory Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) policy for schools designated as examination centres for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2025.
Approximately 44 lakh students across India and 26 countries are expected to take part in these examinations. The CBSE will designate around 8,000 schools as examination centres to accommodate this large number of students.
In a directive to affiliated schools, the CBSE stated that schools without CCTV facilities will not be considered for examination centre designation. This policy aims to ensure fair and smooth conduct of examinations by deterring unfair practices.
CCTV Installation and Operation: To ensure that high-resolution footage is continuously recorded during the exam period, schools must install cameras to cover every area used for the examination.
Privacy Compliance: There must be procedures in place to safeguard the privacy of the recordings, and all staff members and students must be informed about the installation of the CCTV. Only authorized personnel will have access to the footage, which will be kept for two months following the results announcement.
Monitoring Protocol: To ensure fair conduct during exams, one responsible person will be assigned for every ten examination rooms, or 240 students.
The new CCTV policy reflects CBSE's commitment to uphold educational integrity and aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, ensuring a transparent examination process for all students.