CBSE Sets 75% Attendance Requirement for 2025 Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification to all CBSE-affiliated schools. It emphasizes strict enforcement of the 75 percent attendance rule for Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the 2025 board examinations.
According to CBSE's Examination Bye-Laws, students must maintain at least 75 percent attendance to qualify for the board exams. The directive aims to highlight the importance of regular attendance for academic success.
There are exceptions to the attendance requirement in specific situations, such as medical emergencies or participation in national and international sports events. Students must submit valid documentation to the Board to receive a maximum of 25 percent attendance relaxation.
Schools are required to inform students and parents about this compulsory attendance rule and the consequences of non-compliance.
The CBSE warned that during surprise inspections, schools with students absent without proper leave documentation may face penalties, including barring those students from taking board exams.
Once attendance records are submitted to CBSE, no changes will be allowed. Attendance will be calculated up to January 1st of the academic session. The Board has also provided Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing attendance shortages, along with a Proforma for schools to submit cases for condonation.