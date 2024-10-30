Celebrities, Including Papon and Rima Das, Outraged Over Dighalipukhuri Trees

Sentinel Digital Desk
The decision to remove historic trees around Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati has sparked intense reactions in Assam. These trees, marked for removal to make way for development, hold cultural and historical significance.
Prominent Assamese figures, like singer Papon Angaraag and filmmaker Rima Das, have publicly expressed their distress. For them, these trees symbolize more than nature; they’re deeply tied to Assam's heritage.
On the social platform X, Papon shared his frustration, noting that century-old trees are being removed for city projects. He stressed that Guwahati’s development should not erase its historic charm and unique identity.
Filmmaker Rima Das took to Instagram, mourning the loss of these irreplaceable trees. She emphasized the emotional and cultural value of these trees as symbols of Assamese heritage.
Around 25 trees along Tayabullah Road and in front of Handique Girls’ College were marked for felling on October 28. Some of these trees are reportedly over 200 years old, further amplifying public concern.
Guwahati residents have launched protests, calling for the preservation of these historic trees. Many fear the removal will strip the city of a crucial part of its identity.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responded, assuring that heritage and environment will be protected. He promised that development will happen sustainably, preserving Guwahati’s historical and ecological balance.