Central Government Increases Minimum Wages to Support Workers

The central government has announced a new increase in minimum wage rates through the revision of the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA). This aims to help workers cope with the rising cost of living.
The new wage rates will come into effect from October 1, 2024, and will benefit workers in sectors like construction, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture.
The revised wages are divided based on workers' skill levels: unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled. They are also categorised by geographical areas, labelled as Areas A, B, and C.
Area A - New Daily Wages
Unskilled workers: ₹783/day (₹20,358/month)
Semi-skilled workers: ₹868/day (₹22,568/month)
Skilled workers: ₹954/day (₹24,804/month)
Highly skilled workers: ₹1,035/day (₹26,910/month)
This is the second wage adjustment for 2024, following an update in April. The government revises wages biannually, based on the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.