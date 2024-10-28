Centre to Begin Census in 2025, Lok Sabha Delimitation Set for 2028: Reports

Sentinel Digital Desk
India’s next census, originally scheduled for 2021, will begin in 2025 after a four-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The census will take over a year to complete, finishing by 2026.
What is Census?
The census is a national survey conducted every 10 years to update the National Population Register (NPR). It gathers data on religion, social class, and population counts of various communities, helping the government plan resources and policies.
Once the census is completed, the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats will begin and is expected to finish by 2028. This process could lead to changes in seat allocations across regions based on updated population data.
Sources hint that this census might also include new data on sub-sects within General, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, alongside the usual religion and social class counts.
Some opposition parties are pushing for a caste-based census, but the government has not yet decided on this. Details on what data will be collected are yet to be announced.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the 2025 census would be conducted digitally through a mobile app, making it India’s first fully digital census.
India’s last census was held in 2011, which recorded a population of over 121 crores with a 17.7% growth rate. The upcoming census will provide updated insights into the country’s current demographics.