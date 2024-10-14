Chennai Firm Rewards Employees With 28 Cars, Including Mercedes Benz, To Boost Morale

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a remarkable move to boost employee morale, a Chennai-based company, Team Detailing Solutions, has gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees. This generous gesture is aimed at rewarding their dedication and hard work.
The cars given to employees range from well-known brands like Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, and even Mercedes Benz. These vehicles were presented as a token of appreciation for the employees' significant contributions.
Sridhar Kannan, Managing Director of Team Detailing Solutions, said, "Our employees are our greatest assets. This gesture is a way to thank them for their tireless efforts in driving the company's success."
The company chose to reward its employees based on their performance and years of service. "We are proud to recognize their achievements and exceptional commitment," said Kannan, adding that the employees come from humble backgrounds but are highly skilled.
For many of the employees, owning a car or bike was once a dream. In 2022, the company gifted two cars to senior colleagues. This year, they extended the gesture, gifting 28 cars and several bikes to more employees, making their dreams a reality.
Beyond these gifts, the company also provides marriage assistance to its employees. The marriage assistance fund has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, further showing the company’s commitment to employee welfare.
Kannan concluded, "We expect this gesture to boost morale, motivation, and productivity. We will continue to prioritize employee development and customer satisfaction, ensuring the growth of both our people and the company."