Chennai Food Delivery Boy Dies by Suicide After Customer Scolded Him For Delayed Delivery

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 19-year-old food delivery executive, Pavithran, died by suicide on Wednesday in Chennai. The incident occurred after he was allegedly scolded by a customer during a delivery. Pavithran was also a B.Com student.
On September 11, while delivering food in the Korattur area, Pavithran struggled to locate the customer's house, resulting in a delay. The customer scolded him, leading to a heated argument and later filed a formal complaint.
Two days after the argument, Pavithran allegedly threw a stone at the customer's house, breaking a window. This incident led the customer to file a police complaint against him, increasing tensions between them.
On Wednesday, Pavithran was found hanging in his home. Kolathur Police arrived at the scene and sent his body to Kilpauk Government Hospital for an autopsy. A suicide note was found, in which Pavithran expressed distress over the customer's harsh treatment.
In the note, Pavithran mentioned, "I went into depression after being scolded by the person during the delivery." The police are investigating the case further to understand the full details behind the tragedy.