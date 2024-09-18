Chinese Delivery Agent Dies On Bike While Napping After Working For 18 Hours Daily

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 55-year-old food delivery agent named Yuan passed away while napping on his electric bike after enduring 18-hour shifts. The incident occurred earlier this month in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, drawing attention to the harsh working conditions of delivery drivers.
Yuan had been working from 9 PM on September 5 until 1 AM the next day when a fellow delivery driver found him unresponsive. Footage of the incident went viral on September 6, sparking widespread concern about the extreme pressures delivery workers face in China.
Yuan was known for his tireless dedication, earning the nickname "Order King." He typically made between 500 and 600 yuan (nearly between Rs 5, 900 to Rs 7,000) a day and over 700 yuan on rainy days. He would often work until 3 AM, take a brief nap, and resume work by 6 AM.
A month before his death, Yuan sustained a leg fracture in a traffic accident while delivering an order. Despite the injury, he returned to work after only 10 days of rest, driven by the need to support his 16-year-old son, who was studying in Hangzhou.
Yuan’s death has sparked widespread outrage online. Many people are questioning the welfare and legal rights of delivery drivers, with comments expressing frustration over the tragic loss of yet another hardworking individual who endured extreme conditions.