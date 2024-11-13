Coldplay Announces New Show in Ahmedabad for 2025 Tour

Sentinel Digital Desk
British band Coldplay has thrilled fans with the announcement of a new show in Ahmedabad, India. They will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025.
Tickets for the Ahmedabad concert will go on sale on November 16, 2024, at 12 pm on BookMyShow. Coldplay announced the event on November 13 through a post on X.
Similar to Coldplay’s Mumbai shows, the Ahmedabad ticket booking will use a virtual queue. Fans will receive queue positions via an Automated Queue Randomisation System.
This concert, along with two shows in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, marks Coldplay’s return to India after nine years. Fans are eagerly awaiting their Music of the Spheres World Tour!