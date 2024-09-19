Coldplay to Rock Mumbai with Two Shows in January 2025; Ticket Sales Start September 22

Sentinel Digital Desk
Exciting news for music lovers! British rock band Coldplay is coming back to India for a 'once in a lifetime' experience. The band has announced two shows in Mumbai as part of their 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour. This will be their first performance in India after eight years.
Mark your calendars! Coldplay will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025. This much-awaited concert will be a highlight in the entertainment capital of India.
Tickets for the Coldplay concert will go on sale on September 22 at 12 PM IST. Don't miss out—secure your spot to witness this incredible event. Additionally, starting November 22, 2024, a limited number of "Infinity Tickets" will be available for €20 (around Rs 2000) to make the concert accessible to more fans.
Each fan can purchase a maximum of two tickets, which will be located next to each other. The exact seating locations will be revealed when you pick up your tickets at the box office on the concert day.
Coldplay, formed in 1997, includes Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. Known for their melodic rock sound and touching lyrics, the band has created memorable hits over the years. They previously appeared at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.
Coldplay's song "Hymn For The Weekend," featuring Beyonce and Sonam Kapoor, was filmed in multiple Indian cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The video, which has over a billion views, showcases the band's connection to India.