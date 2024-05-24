Cooling Foods For Summer

Himangshu
Coconut
Coconut water stands out as the ultimate summer refreshment. This budget-friendly elixir is brimming with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.
Citrus Fruits
All citrus fruits, including lemon, orange, pineapple, and muskmelon are delicious and excellent for relieving thirst. They are loaded with fibers and good water content.
Cucumber
Cucumbers boast ample fiber content, aiding in averting summer constipation. Moreover, their high water content makes them an ideal choice for staying refreshed in hot weather. Keep cool by adding a cucumber to your plate.
Watermelon
In the summertime, the arrival of watermelon season is eagerly anticipated. With its water content of 91.45%, watermelon effectively hydrates the body. Additionally, packed with antioxidants, watermelon provides excellent cooling benefits.
Curd
Besides its delightful taste, curd exerts a cooling influence on the body. Furthermore, curd offers versatility, presenting itself in various forms. From crafting refreshing lassi or buttermilk to preparing flavorful raita as a meal accompaniment, the options are abundant. Enhance curd's appeal by incorporating seasonal fruits or blending it into delectable smoothies.
Bananas
Bananas are packed with roughage, boasting high fiber content that aids digestion. Opting for overripe bananas is an excellent tactic to fend off acidity during the summer months. Additionally, they serve as a superb means to combat acidity while ensuring hydration, particularly in hot weather.
Enjoying green leafy vegetables year-round offers numerous benefits. Incorporating them into your diet regularly proves advantageous, given their high water content and immune-boosting properties. Remember, excessive cooking or boiling may cause these vegetables to lose their water content.