Couple In Bengaluru Grows Weed As ‘Home Decor’, Arrested After Facebook Post

Sentinel Digital Desk
In Bengaluru's MSR Nagar, police recently arrested a couple for growing ganja (weed) in flower pots at their home. The Sadashivanagar police were alerted after a tip-off from social media.
The couple, K. Sagar Gurung (37) and Urmila Kumari (38), originally from Sikkim, run a fast-food joint on the ground floor of their building. They grew ganja in two pots on their balcony, mixed with other decorative plants.
The incident came to light when Urmila posted photos and videos of her plants on Facebook. Observant followers noticed the ganja plants and alerted the police, leading to an investigation.
When police arrived, a relative warned Urmila, allowing her time to discard the plants. However, officers found traces of ganja in the pots and some leaves left behind.
Under questioning, the couple admitted to growing the plants for profit. Police recovered 54 grams of ganja and seized their phones to investigate any possible distribution network. Urmila initially denied posting the content but was later linked to the October 18 posts.
The couple was taken into custody and later released on station bail. Police have filed a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.