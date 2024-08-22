Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube Debut: Fastest to 10 Million Subscribers in Less Than 12 Hours

Sentinel Digital Desk
On August 21, Cristiano Ronaldo made his much-awaited debut on YouTube with his channel 'UR · Cristiano'. The star footballer instantly broke records, reaching 10 million subscribers in just 10 hours.
Ronaldo surpassed the previous record held by MrBeast, who took 132 days to reach 10 million subscribers. Ronaldo's channel achieved this milestone in just 10 hours, with one million subscribers within the first 90 minutes!
Ronaldo's social media influence is undeniable. The 39-year-old football legend has 112.6 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram. His massive following helped him make a splash on YouTube.
"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo announced on his social media platforms, inviting fans to follow him on YouTube.
Among the 19 short videos already posted on his channel, Ronaldo shared a special moment with his kids as they unveiled the 'Gold Button'—a YouTube award for reaching one million subscribers.
With 12.4 million subscribers already, Ronaldo is well on his way to receiving the prestigious 'Diamond Button' for channels that surpass 10 million subscribers. It's only a matter of time before it lands in his cabinet!