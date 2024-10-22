Cyclone Dana Approaches Odisha and West Bengal, Northeast India on Alert: The Story Behind Its Name

Sentinel Digital Desk
Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for Cyclone Dana, expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24-25. The cyclone is forecasted to bring wind speeds of 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.
The cyclone is expected to hit north Odisha and West Bengal, causing heavy rainfall. Parts of Northeast India will also be affected, with moderate to heavy showers predicted across the region.
In response to Cyclone Dana, the Odisha government has shut schools and advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea on October 24. Heavy rainfall is expected in the state between October 23 and 25, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The Naming Process
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) maintains a list of names for tropical cyclones. These names are predetermined, rotate every six years, and are assigned alphabetically. This helps in clear communication and tracking of cyclones.
Meaning Behind "Dana"
The name "Dana" was contributed by Saudi Arabia, one of the 14 countries involved in the WMO’s cyclone naming system for the North Indian Ocean. In Arabic, "Dana" means "generosity" or "bounty."
Regional Importance of Cyclone Names
Cyclone names often reflect regional culture, which helps in raising awareness and promoting international cooperation. Naming also improves the effectiveness of warning systems by making communication more relatable and clear to the affected populations.