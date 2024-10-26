Cyclone Dana Strikes Odisha, Kolkata with Heavy Rain; Death Toll Rises to 4 in West Bengal

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cyclone Dana made landfall on Odisha's coast early Friday, bringing strong winds up to 120 kph. The storm caused significant damage, toppling trees, downing power lines, and flooding low-lying areas in Odisha and West Bengal.
Two deaths were reported in West Bengal, raising the total death toll to four. Authorities in Kolkata are on high alert, with severe flooding affecting various parts of the city, including the government-run SSKM Hospital and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters.
Odisha experienced heavy flooding, particularly in the coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore. Despite the damage, no casualties were reported in the state.
Thousands of people in flood-prone areas were moved to safety. Odisha relocated over 300,000 residents, while West Bengal moved another 240,000 to relief camps for safety.
Heavy rains led to street flooding in affected areas. Water entered key buildings in Kolkata, disrupting services. Relief efforts are underway to support those impacted by Cyclone Dana.