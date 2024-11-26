Cyclone Fengal Triggers Intense Rains as Low Pressure Strengthens Over Tamil Nadu

Sentinel Digital Desk
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that a deep depression will form over the southeast Bay of Bengal within 24 hours. This weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Chennai and Puducherry from November 25 to 27.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5–204.5 mm) from November 25 to 29. Wind speeds are predicted to reach 65 km/h, with gusts up to 75 km/h, especially between November 25 and 26.
On November 28 and 29, widespread heavy rainfall is anticipated across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with authorities urging residents to take precautions and stay updated with weather advisories.
Origin of the name Fengal
The storm, named 'Fengal,' was proposed by Saudi Arabia. Rooted in Arabic, the name reflects the cultural and linguistic diversity of the WMO/UNESCAP naming system. It’s designed to be distinctive and universally recognizable.