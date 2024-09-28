Dame Maggie Smith: Legendary Actress and Harry Potter Star Dies at 89

Sentinel Digital Desk
Dame Maggie Smith was a beloved British actress, renowned for her roles in Harry Potter as Professor McGonagall and Downton Abbey as the Dowager Countess. Born in 1934, her career spanned over 70 years across theater, film, and television.
Born in Ilford, England, Smith made her stage debut in 1952. She gained early recognition for her work in Shakespearean plays and earned acclaim in London’s West End and on Broadway.
Smith won her first Oscar for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) and another for California Suite (1978). These roles solidified her as one of the greatest talents of her generation.
Smith introduced herself to a new generation as Professor McGonagall, a strict yet compassionate teacher at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films. This role remains one of her most cherished performances.
In the 21st century, Smith captured audiences as the sharp-witted Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey, winning three Emmy Awards for her performance.
Beyond film, Smith was a theater icon, winning a Tony Award for Lettice and Lovage in 1990. She continued to perform in plays well into her later years, demonstrating her versatility.
Over her lifetime, Smith earned two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, four Emmys, and a Tony, making her one of the most decorated actresses in history. She was knighted as a Dame in 1990.
Maggie Smith passed away on September 27, 2024, at the age of 89. Her family expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans worldwide. Her legacy as one of Britain’s finest actresses will endure.