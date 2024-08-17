‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Surpass ‘Joker’ as the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movie of All Time

Sentinel Digital Desk
Released last month, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' has taken the superhero genre by storm. Featuring Ryan Reynolds as the sharp-tongued anti-hero and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the film has captivated Marvel fans everywhere.
Despite some criticism regarding its storytelling, 'Deadpool 3' has delivered a thrilling experience. The dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine has made it a must-see for Marvel enthusiasts.
In less than a month, 'Deadpool 3' has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, with global earnings of $1.3 billion. It has surpassed the previous record held by 'Joker', which was the first R-rated film to earn over $1 billion.
'Joker 2' is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. With Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starring in 'Joker: Folie à Deux', it remains to be seen if this sequel can reclaim the top spot.
The success of 'Deadpool 3' has highlighted the growing appeal of R-rated superhero films. Its performance indicates a shift towards more daring and unconventional storytelling in the genre.
As 'Deadpool 3' stands as the new benchmark for R-rated movies, the superhero landscape is poised for exciting developments. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see how upcoming releases measure up.