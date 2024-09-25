Delhi Teen Fatally Stabbed by Friends After Refusing to Give Treat for New Phone

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 16-year-old boy named Sachin was tragically stabbed to death by three of his friends in East Delhi's Shakarpur. The incident took place after Sachin refused to give them a treat for buying a new mobile phone.
On Monday evening, around 7:15 pm, a police patrol team noticed blood stains near Ramji Samosa shop in Shakarpur. Upon enquiry, locals informed them that a boy had been stabbed and rushed to LNJP Hospital.
Sachin, who lived nearby, was found with two stab wounds on his back. He was taken to the hospital, but sadly, he passed away about an hour later.
According to the police, Sachin and one of his friends were returning home after buying a new phone when they met the three accused boys. They demanded a party to celebrate, but Sachin refused, leading to an argument.
The argument escalated, and in full public view, the group of boys attacked Sachin and fatally stabbed him. The incident has left the community in shock.
The police used CCTV footage to identify the three accused, all aged 16 and in Class 9. They were apprehended on Tuesday, and a dagger used in the murder has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.