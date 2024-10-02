Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Over 500 kg of Cocaine Worth ₹2,000 Crore Seized

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Delhi Police have made a historic drug bust, recovering over 500 kg of cocaine worth more than ₹2,000 crore. This raid, conducted in south Delhi, is now considered the biggest drug seizure in the capital's history.
Four individuals have been arrested in connection with this massive cocaine consignment. Authorities believe that an international drug syndicate is behind the operation, with the drugs intended for high-profile parties in the city.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police executed the raid, uncovering a large quantity of narcotics. Investigations are ongoing, with police questioning the arrested suspects to gather more information about the drug network.
On the same day, Delhi Customs seized another 1,660 grams of cocaine, valued at over ₹24 crore, from a passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The passenger, a Liberian national arriving from Dubai, was arrested under the NDPS Act of 1985.
Growing Cocaine Market in India
India's cocaine market is on the rise. In 2021, the country reported over 23 million cocaine users globally, highlighting its significant role in the drug trade. Experts warn that increased drug trafficking, especially from regions like Afghanistan, poses a serious threat to public health and safety.
According to the UNODC World Drug Report 2024, drug use has surged, with approximately 292 million people using drugs worldwide. In India, the prevalence of cocaine use is concerning, as it contributes to a broader trend of escalating drug-related issues.
The trafficking of cocaine not only fuels organized crime but also exacerbates health problems, leading to psychological issues among users. Increased cocaine availability can lead to a rise in use and potential overdoses.
In response to the growing drug crisis, authorities are emphasizing the need for prevention and treatment programs. There is a push for stricter enforcement against drug trafficking and an increased focus on creating a nurturing environment for youth to combat drug use effectively.