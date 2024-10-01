Delivery Agent Strangled in Lucknow Over Cash-on-Delivery Smartphone Order

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 30-year-old delivery agent, Bharat Prajapati, was tragically strangled in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He was lured to deliver smartphones worth Rs 1 lakh and fell victim to a robbery attempt.
On September 23, Prajapati went to deliver Google Pixel and Vivo phones to a customer's home in the Chinhat area of Lucknow. The accused, Himanshu Kanaujia, had opted for cash-on-delivery. However, Kanaujia and his accomplices had other plans.
Gajanan and Akash, Kanaujia's associates, attacked and strangled Prajapati. They stuffed his body into a sack and dumped it in the Indira Canal. The brutal plan was to rob him of the expensive smartphones.
When Prajapati didn’t return home, his family reported him missing on September 25. Police traced Gajanan’s number through call records and arrested Kanaujia and Akash. During questioning, Akash confessed to the crime.
The police, with help from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are currently searching for Prajapati’s body in the Indira Canal. Meanwhile, Gajanan is still at large, and a manhunt is underway to arrest him.