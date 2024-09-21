Denied Birthday Leave Early in Career, CEO’s New Policy Wins Hearts Online

Sentinel Digital Desk
A corporate firm is receiving widespread praise for its new leave policy called "Birthday Plus One." The policy offers employees two extra leave days each year: one for their birthday and another for a loved one’s special day.
This policy was introduced by the company’s founder, Abhijit Chakraborty. He wanted to bring a refreshing change to corporate culture, where work often takes priority over personal celebrations.
Chakraborty shared a personal story on LinkedIn. Early in his career, his boss questioned why he needed a leave for his birthday. This made him realize that people should be allowed to celebrate without feeling guilty.
Chakraborty’s LinkedIn post went viral as many people supported the company’s progressive approach. Employees can now celebrate special occasions with their loved ones without worrying about leave deductions.