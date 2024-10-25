Developer Buys 'JioHotstar' Domain, Requests Reliance to Fund Cambridge Studies

Sentinel Digital Desk
A Delhi-based developer has allegedly purchased the domain "JioHotstar" amid reports of a merger between Reliance’s JioCinema and Disney’s Hotstar. The merger is nearing completion following regulatory approvals.
The developer requested Reliance Industries to fund his Executive MBA at Cambridge University. In exchange, he offered to transfer the "JioHotstar" domain to the company.
In a letter posted on the domain, the developer asked for ₹1 crore to cover his Cambridge tuition fees, calling it a “minor expense” for Reliance but a “life-changing” opportunity for himself.
According to the developer, a Reliance executive reached out but declined his request for £93,345 (₹1 crore). Instead, Reliance opted to pursue legal action against him for trademark infringement.
Despite the legal move, the developer is appealing to Reliance to reconsider funding his education. He views this as his final chance to negotiate.