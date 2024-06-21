Different Types of Lipstick Makeup

Sheer or satin lipsticks create a soft, hydrated look for your lips, ideal for days when you opt for a natural makeup style.
Creamy Lipstick
Creamy lipsticks blend the hydration of satin with the appearance of matte, offering a balanced makeup finish.
Matte Lipstick
If you're searching for highly pigmented lipstick with long-lasting wear, matte lipstick is your best bet. These lipsticks offer intense color saturation and a smooth, matte finish.
Lip Stains or Tints
Lip stains or tints are great for when you want to add a flush of colour to your lips without adding any sensation of wearing a lipstick. Lip tints are usually super long-wearing and can come in a variety of pigmentation levels, from almost sheer and natural-looking to vibrant and bold.
Glossy Lipstick
If you fondly remember the thick, sticky lip gloss of your middle school days, you'll be pleased to know that lip glosses have evolved significantly. For those seeking a wet or glass-like finish on their lips, this is the perfect lipstick choice.
Frosted Lipstick
Frosted lipsticks were all the rage in the 90s, on and off the red carpet and runways. Frosted or metallic lipsticks reflect light and make your lips glisten and sparkle which in turn also makes them look plumper and fuller.