Different Ways of Brewing Coffee
Sentinel Digital Desk
Pour Drip
This is a traditional way of brewing coffee. In this simple method of brewing coffee, hot water is poured over evenly spread ground coffee on a paper filter or a coffee cone.
Pour Over (Chemex)
For centuries now, this method has only been mastered by a chosen few. Well, the chosen few are too many now. Brewing through chemex can surely help you flaunt your coffee-making skills.
French Press
Invented sometime during the early 19th century, it is known to be one the fastest method of brewing top-quality coffee. In the French press pot, the coarsely ground coffee is steeped in boiling water and then strained through a simple plunge.
Aero Press
One of the Gen X innovations in the coffee brewing culture, this is a cool way of brewing coffee, anywhere. Playing with all the dynamics of physics, Aeropress brews coffee pressure.
Delter Press
Delter Coffee Press uses injection brewing. With its patented ‘Jet Seal’ that separates the coffee bed from water until the pressure is applied for brewing.
Moka Pot
The coffee grounds go in the upper vessel and the pressure created by hot water immerses the grounds completely. When the pressure is removed, the gravity does its job and pushes the brew through the filter into the cup.