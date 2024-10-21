Diljit Dosanjh Makes History as First Indian Artist on Billboard Canada Cover

Sentinel Digital Desk
Diljit Dosanjh has become the first Indian artist to be featured on the cover of Billboard Canada. This marks a significant achievement for both Diljit and the global music industry.
Billboard Canada's official Instagram shared the exciting news, showcasing Diljit on the cover. They called it a "monumental moment" as he makes history with the special edition, featuring exclusive content from his Dil-Luminati tour.
Diljit has been performing in the US and Europe for several weeks, captivating audiences with his electrifying shows. His Dil-Luminati tour has been a major highlight of his international career.
After finishing his international performances, Diljit will start the Indian leg of his tour. The first show is scheduled for October 26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Following his Delhi concert, Diljit will perform in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. Fans across India are eagerly waiting for his performances.