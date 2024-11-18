Diljit Dosanjh Vows to Stop Singing About Alcohol If It’s Banned Nationwide

Sentinel Digital Desk
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed criticism during his Ahmedabad concert, agreeing not to perform songs about alcohol in Gujarat, a dry state, during his Dil-Luminati India Tour.
The issue arose when the Telangana government directed Dosanjh not to promote alcohol, drugs, or violence in his songs ahead of his Hyderabad concert. This sparked a broader discussion on selective censorship.
Dosanjh criticized the focus on his music while Bollywood, known for numerous alcohol-promoting songs and advertisements, faces no similar scrutiny. “Bollywood stars advertise alcohol; Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t,” he emphasized.
During the concert, Dosanjh challenged authorities, saying he would stop performing alcohol-related songs entirely if all states declared themselves as dry states.
The singer reaffirmed his respect for local laws, stating he would not perform alcohol-related tracks if a dry day coincided with his concert in any state.