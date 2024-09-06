Diljit Dosanjh's Electrifying Dil-Luminati Tour Set to Close with a Bang in Guwahati

Sentinel Digital Desk
Renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to mesmerize music lovers across India with his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will perform in major cities, with the grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.
The India leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour starts in Delhi on October 26 and covers cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh, before wrapping up in Guwahati.
Tickets for the Dil-Luminati Tour will be available in two segments:
- HDFC Pixel Card holders: Buy tickets from September 10, 12 pm on Zomato Live.
- General tickets: Available from September 12, 1 pm.
Diljit Dosanjh is currently performing in the US, Canada, and Europe. His international performances, including Coachella 2023, have established him as a global icon.
In 2020, Diljit became the first Punjabi artist to be featured on Times Square. This year, he became the first-ever Punjabi singer to appear on The Tonight Show.
Beyond music, Diljit is also a talented actor, having made his Bollywood debut in Udta Punjab (2016), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.