Disabled UK Journalist Crawls on Plane as Airline Fails to Provide Wheelchair

Sentinel Digital Desk
Frank Gardner, a British journalist who lost his legs in a 2004 attack, faced a humiliating ordeal on a LOT Polish Airlines flight. Needing to use the toilet, he was informed that no onboard wheelchair was available, forcing him to crawl across the cabin floor.
Frank Gardner, a BBC correspondent, expressed his frustration on X. He called out the airline's lack of support for disabled passengers, describing the experience as discriminatory. "It's 2024, and disabled people still face such treatment," he wrote.
Despite the situation, Gardner acknowledged the cabin crew's efforts. He shared that the crew was "helpful and apologetic," but highlighted that the issue lay with the airline's policy. He vowed not to fly with LOT Polish Airlines until they improved their services for disabled passengers.
The incident sparked widespread outrage online, with many criticizing the airline for its failure to provide necessary accommodations for disabled passengers. Gardner's story has brought attention to the ongoing challenges faced by people with disabilities when traveling.