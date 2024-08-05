Discover Northeast India: Exotic Alternatives to Global Getaways

Sentinel Digital Desk
Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh offers breathtaking snow-clad mountains and serene landscapes, making it a perfect alternative to Switzerland.
Anini in Arunachal Pradesh, with its untouched beauty and stunning landscapes, rivals the fjords and natural wonders of Norway.
The lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant culture of Meghalaya provide an enchanting experience akin to Bali.
Tawang Monastery, one of the largest monasteries in India, offers a peaceful and spiritual ambiance similar to the monasteries in Tibet.
Dawki in Meghalaya, with its emerald green waters and serene boat rides, is a beautiful alternative to Halong Bay in Vietnam.
Dzukou Valley on the border of Nagaland and Manipur is known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant flora, making it comparable to the beauty of Colorado.
Yumthang Valley in Sikkim, often referred to as the Valley of Flowers, offers picturesque views and a floral wonderland similar to Switzerland.