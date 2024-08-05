Discover Northeast India: Exotic Alternatives to Global Getaways

Sentinel Digital Desk

Tawang - Switzerland

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh offers breathtaking snow-clad mountains and serene landscapes, making it a perfect alternative to Switzerland.

Anini - Norway

Anini in Arunachal Pradesh, with its untouched beauty and stunning landscapes, rivals the fjords and natural wonders of Norway.

Meghalaya - Bali

The lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant culture of Meghalaya provide an enchanting experience akin to Bali.

Tawang Monastery - Tibet

Tawang Monastery, one of the largest monasteries in India, offers a peaceful and spiritual ambiance similar to the monasteries in Tibet.

Dawki - Halong Bay, Vietnam

Dawki in Meghalaya, with its emerald green waters and serene boat rides, is a beautiful alternative to Halong Bay in Vietnam.

Dzukou Valley - Colorado

Dzukou Valley on the border of Nagaland and Manipur is known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant flora, making it comparable to the beauty of Colorado.

Yumthang Valley - Switzerland

Yumthang Valley in Sikkim, often referred to as the Valley of Flowers, offers picturesque views and a floral wonderland similar to Switzerland.