Discover the 10 must watch web series of all time in the world.
Sentinel Digital Desk
Breaking Bad:
Available on Netflix, with 2 million reviews and an IMDb rating of 9.5. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul feature in this crime drama, which has received accolades for its excellent character development and narrative. For those who enjoy compelling, character-driven stories, it is a must-watch because it delves into topics of morality and transformation.
Game of Thrones:
Offered in Netflix, with 2.2M reviews and boasts a 9.2 IMDb rating. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, it unfurls in Westeros and Essos, amalgamation of political conspiracy with mystical elements. With impressive performances and stunning production, it is a worth watching for audiences who love epic drama and fantasies.
Sacred Games:
A highly appreciated Indian crime thriller based on Vikram Chandra’s novel, unfolds in Mumbai. Renowned for courageous underworld depiction and excellent performances by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it sets a new standard in Indian web series.
Chernobyl:
The miniseries "Chernobyl," accessible on Hotstar, is much-admired with a 9.3 IMDb rating. Starring Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, and Stellan Skarsgård, it intensely portrays the 1986 nuclear disaster, highlighting the importance of human toll and focusing on lessons of nuclear safety and transparency.
Succession:
Streaming on Amazon Prime, with an 8.9 IMDb rating, casting Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin. The comedy-drama explores the Roy family's power struggles amid Logan Roy's retirement, combination of sharp humor with insightful commentary on wealth and power.
Stranger Things:
"Stranger Things," set in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, follows the mysterious disappearance of Will Byers and the arrival of Eleven, a girl with psychic powers. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show blends science fiction, horror, and coming-of-age themes, celebrating '80s culture and featuring a talented cast, including Millie Bobby Brown.
Dexter:
fascinating crime drama on Amazon Prime, rated 8.7 on IMDB. Casting Michael C. Hall played the character Dexter Morgan, a forensic analyst and nemesis serial killer. It showcases the themes of morality, justice, and duality, making it a must-watch for crime drama fans.
Dark:
German suspense drama delves into the disappearance of two kids, detangling a complex time-travel mystery. Combination of both science fiction and drama, it delves into the themes of family, love, and the butterfly effect, a worth watching series for mystery and interesting storytelling.
Arrested Development:
Highly praised comedy series on Hotstar, showcasing 8.7 IMDb rating. It stars Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, and Portia de Rossi in a comical portrayal of the dysfunctional family. Known for sharp humour and satire.
Also Read
Six Feet Under:
Accessible on Amazon Prime, explores the Fisher family's journey running a funeral home in LA. Blend of humor and poignancy, it explores death's realities and beauty, offering universal insights on grief and the value of every moment.