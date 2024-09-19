Discover the Five Most Spacious and Luxurious Hotels in India

Sentinel Digital Desk
A stunning 18th-century palace-turned-hotel, floating on Lake Pichola. Renowned for its luxurious experience and panoramic views.
Sprawling over 50 acres, this resort offers palatial settings and exquisite service, set against the backdrop of Udaipur's lakes.
A modern marvel with over 600 rooms, this hotel combines traditional grandeur with contemporary luxury, featuring a massive convention center.
Boasting 357 rooms and suites, it offers regal luxury with a blend of modern amenities and traditional Indian charm.
A towering 5-star property with 590 rooms, renowned for its stunning views of the Arabian Sea and top-notch facilities.