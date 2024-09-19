Discover the Five Most Spacious and Luxurious Hotels in India

Sentinel Digital Desk

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

A stunning 18th-century palace-turned-hotel, floating on Lake Pichola. Renowned for its luxurious experience and panoramic views.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

Sprawling over 50 acres, this resort offers palatial settings and exquisite service, set against the backdrop of Udaipur's lakes.

ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

A modern marvel with over 600 rooms, this hotel combines traditional grandeur with contemporary luxury, featuring a massive convention center.

The Leela Palace, Bengaluru

Boasting 357 rooms and suites, it offers regal luxury with a blend of modern amenities and traditional Indian charm.

JW Marriott Hotel, Mumbai

A towering 5-star property with 590 rooms, renowned for its stunning views of the Arabian Sea and top-notch facilities.

